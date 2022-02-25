Quentin Tarantino in discussions to helm episodes of 'Justified' revival starring Timothy Olyphant

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of 'Justified: City of Primeval', the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant.

According to Variety, the 'Justified' revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel 'City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit'.

Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including 'Fire in the Hole', which 'Justified' was based upon.

Tarantino and Olyphant have worked together on the director's most recent film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', with Olyphant playing James Stacy.



Tarantino is also a known fan of Leonard's work, having adapted his novel 'Rum Punch' into his 1997 film 'Jackie Brown' and optioning a few more of the author's titles.

The show's logline suggests, "'Justified: City Primeval' picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind. He now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers on the show, with Dinner tapped for directing duties.

Olyphant is executive producing as well, along with 'Justified' creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano, with Elmore and Provenzano also writing for the show.

Walter Mosley is consulting producer, while V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis and Ingrid Escajeda are writers. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, as per Variety. (ANI)

