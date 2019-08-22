Quentin Tarantino to soon become a father!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his actor-singer wife Daniella Pick are going to be welcome their first child soon!

The 56-year old director tied the knot with Pick in November last year in an intimate ceremony after exchanging rings in June 2017. The two met back in 2009 amid Tarantino's press tour for his film 'Inglourious Basterds', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before marrying Pick, Tarantino was dating costume designer Courtney Hoffman.

The director even revealed the reason why he is staying away from marriage in a 2009 interview given to GQ where he said, "When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else. It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way."

On the work front, he released his ninth film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' on July 26 starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The film managed to rake in USD 180.2 million globally till August 19. The movie hit the Indian big screens on August 15, locking horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House'. (ANI)

