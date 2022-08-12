Quinta Brunson signs deal with Warner Bros.

Washinton [US], August 12 (ANI): Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the popular comedy series Abbott Elementary, will continue to work for Warner Bros. Television as he signed a fresh overall agreement.

Brunson has also worked on such shows as Big Mouth and Quinta vs. Everything, as well as holding a previous role with Buzzfeed Motion Pictures.

According to Deadline, Brunson was nominated for three Emmys - Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing - as Abbott Elementary became the only network show to land a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series categories and picked up a total of seven nominations.

Additionally, the school comedy received a rare 22-episode full-season order for its upcoming second season.

The exclusive, multiyear deal makes Warner Bros. TV's Brunson's studio home for any new television projects.She will continue to serve as the show's executive producer, writer, and star.



It returns on September 21.

Brunson has worked with Warner Bros. TV since 2018.

Brunson said, "I'm excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we'll create next."

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey added, "Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years."

She added, "I'm so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration", as reproted by Deadline.

Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, CAA, and Authentic Talent & Literary Management are all firms that represent Brunson. (ANI)

