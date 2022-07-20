Quinta Brunson to portray Oprah Winfrey in Weird Al Yankovic's biopic

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Quinta Brunson is all set to channel her talk show host energy as she will soon be portraying Oprah Winfrey in Eric Appel's new movie 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' opposite 'Harry Potter' fame Daniel Radcliffe.

According to Variety, Radcliffe will play the character of the American musical maestro in the movie.

'Weird" revolves around musician Weird Al Yankovic, his rise to fame with groundbreaking songs like 'Eat It', and 'Like a Surgeon' alongside his intriguing and popular, scandalous love affairs.

The logline of the movie reveals that 'Weird' narrates the "conventional upbringing" of the singer who later "rebelled", making his dream come true and becoming "an instant... sex symbol".

"From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him," read the logline.



As per People magazine, the film is an "unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time."

Produced by production houses, Tango and Funny Or Die, 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' is co-written by Yankovic and Appel. Apart from Brunson and Radcliffe, the film also features Evan Rachel Wood, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss reported, People magazine.

Talking about Brunson, she recently reached a milestone after bagging three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy series, lead actor in a comedy and writing for a comedy series for the sitcom"Abbott Elementary," which she created, produced and starred in.

Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner. He is regarded to be the only musician whose comedy album 'Mandatory Fun', released in 2014, raged at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart. He has also produced numerous hit songs like 'White and Nerdy', 'Smells Like Nirvana', and 'Another One Rides the Bus'.

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' will premiere on the American digital platform Roku. Makers are yet to announce the release date. (ANI)

