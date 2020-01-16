Rachel Brosnahan suffered corset-related injury from 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' costumes

ANI |

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Actor Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she had a corset-related injury which was caused due to the elaborated costumes she wore in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' show.

The Emmy award-winning actor visited 'The Late Late Show' along with RuPaul and shared the shocking detail.

Rachel even posted a snap from the show that featured herself with James Corden and RuPaul Charles.



"Talked wigs and corsets and the Spice Girls with these nerds tonight. Also, we may have started a red suit band. Peep us this eve on @latelateshow," read the caption of the picture.

As per Fox News, when asked about wearing the fashion garment every day, Rachel said, "I actually got a corset-related injury. We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths, and I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained."

"Apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together and I can't take super deep breaths anymore," she further added.

While Rachel is just supposed to wear the corset to play her character, she's been heavily criticised for how she appears on the show.

As the actor mentioned that she was repeatedly asked to change her look.

Nonetheless, instead of letting the animosity influence the actor, she found it better to ignore it which seemed to work out well for her. (ANI)

