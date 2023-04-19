Rachel McAdams regrets turning down movies like 'Ironman,' 'Casino Royale' 'Mission Impossible Three'

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Actress Rachel McAdams is hitting headlines not because she has bagged any other new project but because of the roles she rejected. Adams mentioned a list of projects including 'Iron Man', 'Casino Royale' 'Mission Impossible 3' and 'Devil Wears Prada' which she turned down in the span of two years.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, all of the movies which Rachel has rejected look like a dream of an actor no matter where they stand in the industry. The list of movies she refused consists of movies from some of the most popular franchises. Actors who pray for roles in movies from Marvel Cinematic Universe to Mission Impossible series can never relate to the mindset Rachel had while saying no to such prestigious projects.

Rachel said, "There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that. But I step back and go, that was the right person for that."





"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane. There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that. It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing" Adams later added.

As per Variety All of the five movies which 'The Notebook' actress rejected, released between 2006 and 2008, took the box office by storm, with 'Casino Royale' reigniting the Bond franchise with Daniel Craig in the role and the first 'Iron Man' launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rachel will next be seen in the movie 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (ANI)

