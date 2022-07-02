Rachel Nichols set to play lead role in 'Dark night of the soul'

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Rachel Nichols of 'Continuum' and 'G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra' fame is to star in the upcoming thriller drama 'Dark Night Of The Soul', directed by SJ Creazzo.

According to Deadline, this feature from Creazzo will revolve around a brilliant scientist who gets trapped in her car after a terrible crash. Isolated and struggling to survive, her survival is essential because she holds the key to cure a pandemic ravaging the world.

'Dark Night of the soul' will be produced by Dreamality Entertainment, The shoot will commence in the fall in upstate New York. Sales will be handled by Glass House and the funding will largely come from private sources, as per the Deadline.



Confirming the news, Creazzo took to his Twitter handle and tweeted "Proud to be working w@RachelNichols1on Dark Night Of The Soul!"



Nichols will next be seen in 'The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy', a Netflix horror movie alongside Peyton List. The recent feature in 'Skipping Stones' Dreamality''s thriller, starring 'Top Gun' and 'Total Recall' actor Michael Ironside. (ANI)

