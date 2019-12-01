Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton looking adorable on their Date Night

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-stars, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton on Friday (local time) shelled out major couple goals while attending a basketball game in Los Angeles.

The Academy Award winner and the 25-year-old actor were looking completely adorable while sitting courtside the Staples Centre.

The former co-stars, now in a relationship, who usually opt to stay away from showing PDA, looked head over heels with each other as they watched the basketball game.

The 'Apostle' actor was wearing a long black mock turtleneck dress paired with black tights and platform shoes while the 38-year-old actor was wearing an all-black suit with a red sweatshirt underneath and matching black platform shoes as well.

The new couple in town watched the Lakers play against the Washington Wizards and take home on the win with a score of 125-103, reported E online.

'Bohemian Rhapsody', where the duo shared the big screen for the first time got an immense response for their performance. The film showcased legendary singer 'Freddie Mercury's', tumultuous personal life. (ANI)

