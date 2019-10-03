Rami Malek recalls silly moment with Daniel Craig

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Rami Malek who is all set to star in the latest James Bond instalment 'No Time To Die' recalled a funny moment on the set with co-star Daniel Craig.

The actor who featured on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on Wednesday night renumerated the silly moment, reported E-News.

"We had a scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Joji Fukunaga," Malek explained to host Stephen Colbert.

"And, we're sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene."

Then, the rest was kind of a blur for the Oscar winner.

"He grabbed me, picked me up--I can't tell if I initiated the next moment if it was him or I--but, a kiss transpired between the two of us," Malek continued.

"I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback...I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, 'So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'"

The 38-year-old actor also confessed that Craig has his vote for the best James Bond--so, maybe it was Malek that went in for the kiss.

"I was very much looking forward to [doing scenes with Craig]," he told Colbert. "He's my favourite Bond if I can say that." (ANI)

