Randall Park joins Universal Comedy 'Strays'

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Actor Randall Park has joined Will Ferrell, Will Forte and Jamie Foxx in Universal Comedy 'Strays' by filmmaker Josh Greenbaum.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Park will play a pivotal role in 'Strays', the live-action adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum. This project will mark his first follow-up after his feature breakout, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Dan Perrault has written the script for the project which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.



Park's character details have not yet been revealed by the studio.

The Hollywood Reporter informed that Erik Feig's Picturestart initially developed and packaged 'Strays', then approached Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, as well as Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Picturestart's Jessica Switch and Julia Hammer are executively producing, as is Lord Miller's Nikki Baida. Senior VP of production development Jeyun Munford is shepherding for Universal.

'Strays' is slated for a June 9, 2023 release. (ANI)

