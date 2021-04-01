Randall Park to make directorial debut with 'Shortcomings'

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): American actor-comedian Randall Park is stepping behind the camera for the first time, all set to take on directing duties for the upcoming outing 'Shortcomings'.

As per Variety, the forthcoming film will be based on Adrian Tomine's graphic novel. Tomine is executing producing the movie and adapting the screenplay.

It will follow a trio of young Bay Area urbanites -- Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim -- as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection.

Speaking about his directorial debut, Park said, "I am such a huge fan of Adrian's work, and I'm very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of 'Shortcomings'."

He added, "In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life -- the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate."



Tomine, widely known for his work in The New Yorker, said that he initially resisted the idea of adapting 'Shortcomings', fearing it wouldn't reflect the "style and spirit" of the material.

"Randall, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight and vision for this film," he said.

Tomine added, "They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating 'Shortcomings' both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I'm honored to be a part of this collaboration."

Roadside Attractions will bankroll the film with Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho's Imminent Collision.

Roadside Attractions producers will include co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff, senior vice president Jennifer Berman and creative executive Ryan Paine, who brought the project into the company. Ho, Golamco and Park will produce for Imminent Collision.

Park had previously helmed the series finale of 'Fresh Off the Boat', the ABC sitcom in which he starred as Louis Huang. He also recently appeared on the Marvel series 'WandaVision' and in the Netflix romantic comedy 'Always Be My Maybe'. (ANI)

