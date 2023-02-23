Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years in prison

Los Angeles [US], February 23 (ANI): Eric Holder Jr., who was found guilty of killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

A jury determined that Eric Ronald Holder Jr. shot Hussle outside the hip-hop artist's clothing store in March 2019. Prosecutors alleged that Holder approached Hussle over allegations he had called him a snitch, CNN reported.

Holder was sentenced to up to 25 years for shooting Hussle and an extra 25 years for firearm enhancements added to the charge. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring two other men in the incident, for which he was sentenced to an additional 10 years.



Holder's father submitted an apology letter in the court on behalf of his son.

"I know there are not enough words or apologies that will fill the void, the loss, the pain, the deep sorrow the family of Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle) is experiencing. You cannot imagine the agony, the grief, the utter disbelief and devastation I feel knowing my son, Eric Jr., took another person's life," said the letter, which was read aloud for the record.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 in South Los Angeles. He was 33. (ANI)

