Rapper Offset to make acting debut in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 28 (ANI): American rapper Offset is set to make his acting debut in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on March 1.

The 'Migos' rapper broke the news through his social media.



"Offset Acting Debut. Offset joins the cast of NCIS LA in his debut acting role as a deep undercover agent," read the caption of the post shared on his Instagram.

In a preview, clip shared Offset said that he never wanted to come into acting and be like put in some category of a bad guy and wanted a role that would showcase his versatility.

"My own fans are so excited to see me do something different. To be honest, it's one of my top experiences," he added.

According to TMZ, he will appear in the show's 11th season as an undercover CIA agent who joins Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J's characters in a bid to save a special agent who is being captured.

The upcoming episode will also feature Offset's new track 'Danger.' (ANI)

