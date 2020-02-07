Rapper Post Malone gets a new face tattoo

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Rapper Post Malone has yet again used his face as a canvas and added another tattoo to his collection.

According to Billboard, on Wednesday night, the 'Circles' singer got a bloody saw blade on his left cheek following his Sprint Center concert in Kansas City.



A Kansas city-based tattoo artist named Ruben revealed on Instagram.

The new face tattoo comes right after his medieval gauntlet tattoo, which he got to celebrate the beginning of 2020.

The pop phenomenon told Billboard, "It's time for more face tattoos in real life. They don't hurt too bad, but I got these really puffy cheeks." (ANI)

