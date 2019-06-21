Ray Winstone arrives for the world premiere of the movie 'The Gunman'
Ray Winstone arrives for the world premiere of the movie 'The Gunman'

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.
While the makers of the Scarlett Johansson starrer film are keeping the details of Winstone's role under tight wrap, the shooting has kicked off in London, Variety reports.
Winstone has joined the already announced cast members including Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and O.T. Fagbenie.
Cate Shortland is directing the film from Jac Schaeffer's script and the production is being helmed by Kevin Feige producing.
While the plot of the film is being kept under tight wraps, it seems like it is going to be an internationally set story, centering on Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who grew up as a KGB trained spy and assassin before becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.
While this is going to be Johansson's first solo movie in the Marvel cinematic universe, this will not be her first time playing the superhero. The actor has played the iconic role of Black Widow in six Marvel movies till date.
According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor has landed $15 million payday for her upcoming film. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Salman Khan proves he is the fittest at 53

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, has now shared a video proving to be the fittest among most of the B-town celebs of his age.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:36 IST

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More
iocl