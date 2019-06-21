Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

While the makers of the Scarlett Johansson starrer film are keeping the details of Winstone's role under tight wrap, the shooting has kicked off in London, Variety reports.

Winstone has joined the already announced cast members including Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and O.T. Fagbenie.

Cate Shortland is directing the film from Jac Schaeffer's script and the production is being helmed by Kevin Feige producing.

While the plot of the film is being kept under tight wraps, it seems like it is going to be an internationally set story, centering on Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who grew up as a KGB trained spy and assassin before becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.

While this is going to be Johansson's first solo movie in the Marvel cinematic universe, this will not be her first time playing the superhero. The actor has played the iconic role of Black Widow in six Marvel movies till date.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor has landed $15 million payday for her upcoming film. (ANI)

