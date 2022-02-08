'Reacher' renewed for season 2 at Amazon

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Amazon's Prime Video has renewed its much-loved action-thriller series 'Reacher' for season two, just a few days after its February 4 premiere.

"The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, [showrunner] Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans the second season of their new favourite show," Salke added.



Based on Lee Child's best-selling series of novels, 'Reacher' stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, who enters civilian life after falsely being accused of murder.

Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillen, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill are also a part of the series.

Santora and Child are executively producing with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

For the unversed, season one of 'Reacher' is based on 'Killing Floor', the first novel in Child's series.

Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios produce; Skydance and Paramount also produced two feature films starring Tom Cruise based on the character. (ANI)

