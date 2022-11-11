'Reacher' star Willa Fitzgerald joins Nadine Crocker's 'Desperation Road'

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): 'Reacher' star Willa Fitzgerald has joined the cast of Nadine Crocker's upcoming flick, 'Desperation Road' opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun.



According to Deadline, 'Desperation Road', a novel by Michael Farris Smith, is set in Mississippi and centres on a single incident that sends the entire community hurtling toward conflict as a result of resentment, wrath, and regret. In her character as "Maben," Fitzgerald portrays a single mother with a 7-year-old kid who returns to the village where sad events from her past collide with the people she both loved and despised.

Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith and Crocker, and Cassian Elwes (Mudbound) are producing the project. In Randall Emmett's suspenseful film Wash Me in the River, which opens in theatres and is available on demand on December 2, Fitzgerald will next be seen alongside Robert De Niro and Jack Huston.

The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix and Strange Darling by JT Mollner, both of which she recently wrapped. She also starred in the USA series Dare Me, the MTV Scream series, the Masterpiece limited series 'Little Women', and John Crowley's Warner Bros. drama 'The Goldfinch', among other well-known projects. Reacher, a critically acclaimed and popular Prime Video production, and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings are two more noteworthy examples. Aimee Bender's short tale, Call My Name, was also given a podcast adaptation with Fitzgerald providing the voiceover. (ANI)

