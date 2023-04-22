Read what Scarlett Johansson has to say about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds

Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): Complimenting your Ex counts for! The Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson recently complimented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds as a 'good guy'!

During a recent conversation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, the host reminded listeners that Scarlett Johansson had once been married to Ryan Reynolds in the mid-2000s, reported E News!

"Oh that's right!" Gwyneth remarked, "I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"

The Black Widow actress laughed at the recognition saying, "Yes! We weren't married very long," to which Gwyneth quipped, "It still counts!"



The Goop founder then confessed the 'Red Notice' star is a fan favourite among her family with husband Brad Falchuk, sharing, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home." And as Scarlett put it, "He's a good guy!"

Scarlett and Ryan, married for a brief period, 2008-2011. Later, Scarlett married journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014--the exes are parents to Rose, 8--before splitting in 2017. Scarlett then wed Colin Jost in 2020 and the two share a 20-month-old son Cosmo.

As for Ryan, he and Blake Lively have been together for over a decade after tying the knot in 2012, and the couple--who just welcomed their fourth child together in February--are also parents to James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3.

Back in 2016, the Deadpool star reflected on the life he's built with the Gossip Girl star while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I want to thank my wife Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," Ryan said in his acceptance speech. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have." (ANI)

