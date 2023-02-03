Reality TV show 'The Traitor' renewed for another season

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): 'The Traitors' has been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Peacock announced the series' renewal on Thursday. The renewal comes soon after the show's impressive premiere.

The show follows twenty contestants as they compete in a variety of challenges to earn a monetary prize. Along the journey, they must determine which of the three contestants in the group are "the traitors," plotting to steal the reward from the other contestants known as "the faithful." The unscripted competition is billed as the streamer's No. 1 original reality series.

"'The Traitors' is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes," NBC Universal's EVP of entertainment unscripted content Corie Henson told Variety.



"Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more."

Variety further reports that in addition to the Season 2 announcement, Peacock has announced a Season 1 reunion for February 28. Hosted by Bravo's Andy Cohen, the reunion will bring the debut cast together for the first time since the finale.

The first season featured an interesting mix of game players and celebrities, including Amanda Clark, Andie Thurmond, Anjelica Conti, Arie Luyendyk Jr. ('Bachelor'/'Bachelorette'), Azra Valani, Brandi Glanville ('The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'), Christian De La Torre, Cirie Fields ('Survivor'), Cody Calafiore ('Big Brother'), Geraldine Moreno, Kate Chastain ('Below Deck'), Kyle Cooke ('Summer House'), Michael Davidson, Quentin Jiles, Rachel Reilly ('Big Brother'), Reza Farahan ('Shahs of Sunset'), Robert 'Bam' Nieves, Ryan Lochte, Shelbe Rodriguez, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick ('Survivor').

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock's audience a highly binge-able murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists," said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert.

"This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that's revealing and entertaining, and we're excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first." (ANI)

