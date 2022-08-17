Rebecca Gayheart drops glimpse of 'family vacation in Europe' with ex-husband Eric Dane

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Rebecca Gayheart dropped a glimpse of her 'family vacation in Europe' with ex-husband Eric Dane on social media.

In the glimpse, the "Euphoria" actor stands in front of the rest of the family, arms stretched wide, his face filled with excitement. Georgia, Billie, and Rebecca are pictured in the background as the family walks down a street in France.

"This is us, family vacay 2022," Gayheart captioned the pic followed by the hashtags #familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome and #eurodanes.

Gayheart also posted some vacation photos to her Instagram story, including one of Billie with her father and another of the oldest daughter sunbathing on a rock. She also shared a photo of Georgia alone and another of the family eating pizza.



According to Fox News, Gayheart and Dane divorced four years ago after 14 years of marriage.

In a new interview with Glamour, the 46-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum opened up about a 2009 leaked video, which showed him, his now-estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and another woman nude in a bathtub.

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, citing irreconcilable differences. The two share daughters Billie, 9, and Georgia, 7.

Dane has largely remained silent on the incident, only commenting once in 2014, when he told People: "We've all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca."

"We will continue our friendship," they said in a statement to E! News at the time of their split, "and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

There hasn't been any new information since they first announced their divorce. In her Instagram handle, Gayheart continues to use the last name, Dane.

According to reports, Gayheart will appear in the upcoming film "Urban Legend," and Dane will collaborate with KJ Apa in "One Fast Move." (ANI)

