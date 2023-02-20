Rebel Wilson confirms engagement with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially engaged!

The actor took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a photo of her girlfriend's hand with an engagement ring on it on the social media platform and wrote, " We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/



Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last year.

The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together.

Wison came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Oscars party red carpet as well.

At the 'U Up' podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was 'happily in a relationship', reported Page Six. "I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend's setup," said Wilson.

Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'. (ANI)

