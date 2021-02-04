Rebel Wilson confirms she's single after Jacob Busch breakup

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Australian actor Rebel Wilson has split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, Page Six has learned.

According to the outlet, the 40-year-old star -- who recently lost more than 60 pounds -- posted photos of the couple looking loved up after they met last year.

But sources close to the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor confirmed the breakup, saying the relationship had "just run its course" after Wilson posted on Instagram Tuesday(local time), "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"



Per Page Six, the 'Pitch Perfect' actor and the 29-year-old businessman started casually dating before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.



They made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

As reported by Page Six, Wilson has been looking sensational while filming for her new ABC show 'Pooch Perfect' and is using Julia Roberts' long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

She dubbed 2020 her 'Year of Health,' and kept fans updated as she revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I'm like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Wilson added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

She was so dedicated that she even hit her target of 165 pounds earlier than anticipated and has kept going on her weight loss journey. (ANI)

