Rebel Wilson dazzles in red gown worn by Meghan Markle in 2020

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Setting yet another style statement, actor Rebel Wilson recently made an appearance on the sets of her upcoming project 'Pooch Perfect' decked in a glamorous red coloured gown which has been previously worn by Meghan Markle.

She shared a series of pictures of herself from the sets of the shoot on Instagram and wrote, "Loving myself SICK in this dress!"

The pictures see Wilson striking a pose as she flaunted her fit frame in the caped red-coloured dress from the British luxury brand Safiyaa.



According to PEOPLE magazine, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor accessorised the look with a matching high heels somewhat the way Meghan Markle did back in 2020 during a military music festival.

This comes just a few days after the new of her split from her boyfrint Jacob Busch.

Alternatively she made an appearance at the Sunday's (local time) Super Bowl event with Adam DeVine. (ANI)





