Rebel Wilson, Image courtesy: Instagram

Rebel Wilson doesn't mind backlash, says she 'loved the reaction' to 'Cats' trailer

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Rebel Wilson isn't too bothered by the mixed reactions to the 'Cats' trailer that released earlier this month.
The trailer of the upcoming movie adaptation of 'Cats' has seemingly puzzled and horrified millions on social media, but Wilson doesn't have any issues with the backlash that it received, reported People.
The 39-year-old actor spoke to Cosmopolitan about the upcoming movie in which she stars as the Jellicle cat Jennyanydots.
"When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive," Wilson said.
"There are some people who were like, 'Oh my God' because it is brand-new technology that's CGI. I think people get confused because it's essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways," she added.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' star continued, "So it really is all our own bodies. And yes, they're covered in fur. I think some people found it a bit creepy 'cause we're people but we look a bit like cats dancing around."
As for the response the trailer got, Wilson said, "I loved the reaction."
"I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product," she continued.
"What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible," she added.
In the recently released trailer, Jennifer Hudson's Grizabella sings 'Memory', which was originally sung by singer Elaine Paige when the musical debuted on the West End in 1981.
The trailer also features sneak peeks at the A-list cast, which also includes Ian McKellen, as Jellicle Cats who seek ascension to the Heaviside Layer to come back to a new Jellicle life.
Taylor Swift, who also features in the film, posted the trailer on Instagram, with the caption, "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie."
Wilson, who described her character Jennyanydots as a "middle-aged lazy cat," also had good things to say about Swift in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"She's incredible. She's such a lovely girl, and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats," Wilson said.
'Cats' crawls into the theatres on December 20, with Wilson and Swift co-starring alongside James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and many others.
Directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, the flick follows a tribe of Jellicle cats to decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside layer to be reborn and return to a new life.
It is the first big-screen movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical. The 'Cats' show debuted in London in 1981 and later became a hit on Broadway as well. (ANI)

