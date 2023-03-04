Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland over bathroom selfie

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson learned the hard way that when it comes to rules, Disney does not play around as they once banned her over an unauthorized selfie.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Wilson made the revelation on 'The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj'.

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal at Disneyland," she shared with a laugh.



"I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine,'" she continued.

Wilson did not go into further detail as to what she meant by "secret bathroom," but it was obvious from the conversation that she was a huge Disney fan. "It's not like I'm obsessed with Disneyland. It's just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event," she joked, reported Fox News.

Meanwhile, At Disneyland last month, Wilson proposed to her partner Ramona Agruma. On Instagram, she posted a photo of their rings and the couple kneeling in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at the theme park. They have been dating since June 2022.

The 42-year-old said that Disney CEO Bob Iger gave her the go-ahead to make her proposal in the theme park. "He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," she said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

As per Fox News, she added, "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic... I did go to the big boss to get permission." (ANI)

