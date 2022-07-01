Rebel Wilson spends romantic trip with girlfriend in Turkey

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma have embarked on a romantic adventure to Turkey's Cappadocia, as is evident from Wilson's social media posts.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave?... Such a cool experience!" captioned the 'Senior Year' actor on Instagram, as reported by People magazine.

In the first picture shared by Wilson, the 42-year-old can be seen having a lavish bath in a jacuzzi, with foamy bubbles encircling her.



Wilson, looked pretty, wearing a black, dress having mesh sleeves and golden stilettos against the backdrop of wooden door with lush greenery and blue skies, peeking from behind her.



In the third picture, Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were seen striking a pose atop a hill. While Wilson sported a navy blue and white T-shirt, Agruma was seen donning a lavender-hued baggy jacket with colourful sneakers.





In another video posted by Wilson, she could be seen wearing a fluffy bathrobe, as she posed in front of a pool, a smile on her face.



According to People magazine, Agruma also shared a picture of herself in a similar bathrobe like Wilson's, calling her trip to Turkey as 'magical'.

"5 am has never been so good! Magical!" captioned Agruma on Instagram.



The couple also recently shared pictures of their romatic getaway in Italy's Sardinia as well, where both Wilson and Agruma looked so-in-love.

Sources privy to People magazine have stated that Wilson and Agruma are in "a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."

Unlike Wilson, Agruma is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines ever since she shed oodles of weight. The 'Senior Year' actor lost around 35 kgs earlier this year. She was earlier dating American businessman Jacob Busch. The couple split in early 2021. (ANI)

