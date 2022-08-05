Rebel Wilson to be part of tennis comedy 'Double Fault' at Paramount

Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): Rebel Wilson is all set to star in 'Double Fault', a tennis comedy in development at Paramount Pictures' Players label.

Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy "Blockers," are in talks to pen the screenplay. The logline is being kept under wraps, as per Variety.

'Double Fault' will be produced by Wilson and Todd Garner, along with Brad Jenkel on board as executive producer.

Recently, Wilson was seen in Netflix's teen comedy "Senior Year," in which she played a 37-year-old who wakes up from a coma and returns to high school to get her diploma.

Prior to "Senior Year," Wilson hadn't starred in a movie since 2019's 'Isn't It Romantic', a romantic comedy that parodies stereotypical Hollywood meet-cutes. She was in high demand that year, also co-starring with Anne Hathaway in the con-artist comedy 'The Hustle', lending her vocal talents as Jennyanydots in Tom Hooper's 'Cats' adaptation and appearing in Taika Waititi's war dramedy 'Jojo Rabbit', as per Variety.



Unversed, Wilson's entry into Hollywood with her scene-stealing performance as the wacky roommate of Kristen Wiig's character in 2011's hit comedy 'Bridesmaids'. Her star grew as she provided the comedic relief as Fat Amy in Universal's musical comedy "Pitch Perfect" trilogy. The first 'Pitch Perfect' became a sleeper hit, and the series collectively generated $565 million worldwide.

Her other film credits include 'What to Expect When You're Expecting,' 'Struck by Lightning,' and 'Bachelorette.'

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson announced dating Ramona Agruma on Instagram in June this year. They are often seen vacationing across the world. Earlier this month, the two embarked on a romantic adventure to Turkey's Cappadocia.

Unlike Rebel, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines ever since she shed oodles of weight. The 'Senior Year' actor lost around 35 kgs earlier this year. She was earlier dating American businessman Jacob Busch. The couple split in early 2021. (ANI)

