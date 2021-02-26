Rebel Wilson to star in 'Senior Year'

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson is set to star in the Paramount Players high school comedy titled 'Senior Year'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will be helmed by Alex Hardcastle. Apart from featuring in the film, Wilson will also produce along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender.

Brandon Scott Jones is on board to write the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. The forthcoming movie will focus on a cheerleader who wakes from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to earn the prom queen crown that she missed the first time around.



Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner, and Jake Weiner will serve as executive producers for 'Senior Year'.

Wilson took a break in 2020 after a wildly busy 2019 that started with her New Line comedy 'Isn't It Romantic'. She followed that up with a starring role opposite Anne Hathaway in 'The Hustle' and also had supporting roles in 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Cats'.

Meanwhile, Hardcastle is best known for his work in the TV world having worked on several hit shows that include 'Love, Simon', 'You're the Worst' and 'Grace And Frankie'. (ANI)

