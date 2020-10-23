Recording Academy launches Black Music Collective Leadership Council

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): The Recording Academy has recently launched the Black Music Collective through which they have announced a Leadership Council to join other prominent Black music creators and professionals in amplifying Black voices.

According to Variety, the leadership committee is dedicated to progressing the Recording Academy's mission to achieve equitable representation across its membership and the music industry.

The collective is being created to serve as a space for members to speak openly about the new and emerging opportunities in Black music.



Leadership has started creating and identifying programming which will help in an acceleration of the Black membership within the Academy.

Veteran music professionals like John Legend, Honorary Chairs Jeffrey Harleston, Debra Lee, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Sylvia Rhone, will join hands to elevate the mission of the collective.

"This is a new era of change for the Recording Academy and we are honored to have these leading artists, executives, producers and engineers who are all at the top of their fields join us for such an important moment in our world, our nation, and our industry," Variety quoted Harvey Mason, Interim President or CEO of the Recording Academy.

"Black music is part of the fabric of our industry and it is so reassuring to stand with these leaders to create momentum, bring change, and amplify Black voices," Mason added.

The Black Music Collective's Distinguished Leadership Committee includes music professionals like Tuma Basa, Brianna Agyemang, Terri Lyne Carrington, Tayla Parx, Jamila Thomas, Tunde Balogun. (ANI)

