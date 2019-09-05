Reese Witherspoon cried 'ugly tears' for three days after being rejected for movie role

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Reese Witherspoon just got real honest about how tough getting rejected can be in the film industry.



The Oscar-winning actor, who seemed to be at her candid best, shared one of her lowest moments in the hope of helping her fans to learn more about the lessons that rejection can bring and how one can channelise their energy in the right direction.



The 'Big Little Lies' star shared an Instagram photo with an inspirational quote about rejection being "simply redirection" and added her own personal experience in the caption.



The 43-year-old actor wrote that she decided to open up because "it's important to remember that rejection or failure can really be a great help in our lives".



"When I first started as an actor, I went on an audition for a part that I wanted more than ANYTHING," Witherspoon recalled.



"This was an incredible movie with a huge male movie star as the lead. I had 3 callbacks, then a screen test and one day my agent called and said, 'You didn't get the part, the lead actor liked working with the other actress more'," she shared.



"Oh boy, did I cry. Ugly tears. For 3 whole days. But I recovered. And I got a different job. It wasn't the same and I never watched that movie (!) but I learned so much from that experience," she confessed.



Keeping it real with her fans, she said rejection teaches you "perseverance and how to get tough".



"What I didn't know then was: rejection teaches you perseverance and how to get tough. And you also learn not every path is right for you," Witherspoon continued.



The actor concluded her post by giving some words of wisdom.



"My friend @kerrywashington always says 'Rejection is God's protection.' You are on a path that is made for YOU.



Sometimes the universe is protecting you from a bad job or a toxic relationship. So remember next time you fail at something or someone leaves you heartbroken let yourself be sad, grieve what didn't happen for a minute but move ON," she concluded.



Witherspoon, who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, often posts inspirational quotes and lessons for her followers, but that doesn't mean she shies away from getting silly, which is what makes her relatable.



Last month, the actor explained in a post on Instagram that she has started using Snapchat in order to communicate with her three children -- daughter Ava (19) and sons Deacon (15) and Tennessee (6).



However, what Witherspoon didn't expect during their conversations was for one of her children to share an important piece of information about school supplies with her at the very last minute, reported People.



In the still, which was taken on Snapchat and featured Witherspoon with a filter on that added a pair of glasses to her face and buns with bows in her hair, the actor stared into the camera with a shocked look on her face.



"Are you seriously telling me TODAY about all the school supplies you need tomorrow?" she wrote beneath the photo.



Witherspoon also added in the caption of the Instagram post, "How to talk to your kids on snapchat... the filter adds a much more serious tone, don't you think? #momlife #backtoschool."



On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies, will next star in 'The Morning Show', 'Sing 2', 'Legally Blonde 3', 'Wish List' and 'Tinker Bell'. (ANI)