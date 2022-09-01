Reese Witherspoon reveals she was cast for 'Walk the Line' at a wedding

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon opened up about her part as June Carter Cash in 'Walk the Line,' as well as how she was cast in the film.

"That's a funny story because I had grown up in Nashville. I played Mama Maybelle Carter in the fourth grade play," she told her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star Kerry Washington on her podcast.

"That's June's mom, who was ... one of the very first country recording artists in the 1920s."

Witherspoon recalls meeting "Walk the Line" director James Mangold at a wedding when he first scouted her for the part. "We were at a wedding, and he goes, 'Hey, you're from Nashville, aren't you?' And I was like, 'I am. Yeah.' And he goes, 'Do you know who June Carter is?'"



The actress went on to describe her meeting with Mangold and mentioned that she was familiar with the Carter Cash clan. "A year later, he called, and he said, 'I've written this movie about June Carter and Johnny Cash.' He goes, 'Do you want to play June Carter?' I was like, 'I mean, with all due respect, I think she's about 75,'" Witherspoon joked in a southern accent.

According to Fox News, the "Legally Blonde" actress booked the role of playing the younger version of Carter Cash shortly after.

Playing one of her heroes was "terrifying," Witherspoon said on the "Street You Grew Up On" podcast. Following the release of the 2005 film on country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Witherspoon received the Academy Award for Best Actress. She appeared in the movie with Joaquin Phoenix.

Washington questioned Witherspoon on whether or not she was a "natural born leader" in her family or school and whether this contributed to her ability to portray characters like Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde."

"Definitely not a leader," Witherspoon responded, admitting she was a bit of a "troublemaker" growing up. (ANI)

