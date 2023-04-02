Reese Witherspoon spotted without wedding ring amid her divorce from Jim Toth

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): The 'Big Little Lies' actress Reese Witherspoon was photographed in Nashville without her wedding ring about a week after announcing her divorce from husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage.

As reported by E News!, Reese kept it chic in a blue and white stripped button-down shirt, white pants and a nude straw hat for the outing. The actor accessorized with a matching brown belt, heels and bag.



Ahead of their 12-year wedding anniversary, Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband Jim Toth decided to end their marriage on March 24.

Announcing it in a joint statement, they said, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."



"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

They are parents to a 10-year-old son Tennessee James. The insider also noted their shared goal of raising their son, saying, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."

Reese and the former CAA talent agent first met at a friend's house in 2010, before tying the knot at California.

"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it,'" Reese told in 2012 interview. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."

Reese is also mom to Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. (ANI)

