Reese Witherspoon to adapt NFTs into movies, TV Shows

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI) Actor Reese Witherspoon is planning to adapt NFTs into movies and TV Shows.

As per Variety, Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has partnered with World of Women (WoW), the NFT collective, for the adaptations of non-fungible tokens.



Talking about the same, Witherspoon said, "While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology."

She added, "We're proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content. We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories."

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine was co-founded in 2016, with a goal of developing more female-fronted stories in film, and television. (ANI)

