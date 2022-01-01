Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and more celebs mourn demise of legendary star Betty White

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Hollywood celebrities are mourning the loss of actor and comedian Betty White, who died at the age of 99, nearly three weeks before her 100th birthday.

Celebrities began to flood social media with tributes for the icon, who died at her home on Friday.

Stars such as Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Debra Messing and Diane Kruger paid their respects.

Bullock, White's co-star in 'The Proposal', shared a statement with Variety.

"I don't drink vodka ... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-coloured glasses because Betty was that for all of us," the actor said.

Witherspoon took to Twitter and wrote, "So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"



Davis also mourned the iconic actor's death and tweeted, "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace....you've earned your wings."



Messing also paid her respects to the late star, writing, "Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn't take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels."





Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted, "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."



Dionne Warwick, who appeared with White on several shows in the '70s, tweeted, "Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace."



Several other celebrities including Kathy Griffin, Kerry Washington, Conan O'Brien, Cher, William Shatner, Andy Cohen, Henry Winkler, Valerie Bertinelli, Seth Meyers also mourned the demise of White.

White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine on Friday afternoon.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 this year.



She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls', which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Moreover, White won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for 'Golden Girls' and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. (ANI)

