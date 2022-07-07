Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell star in Nick Stoller-directed wedding comedy for Amazon Studios

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, Amazon has acquired the rights to the unnamed film from writer-director Nick Stoller, which will feature and be produced by Witherspoon and Ferrell under their respective labels. Gloria Sanchez will be produced by Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell, while Hello Sunshine will be produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, with Ashley Strumwasser acting as executive producer. Stoller, whose highly anticipated gay rom-com "Bros," which he directed and co-wrote with actor Billy Eichner, is set to be released on September 30, will also produce for Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.

While the narrative of the film is still being kept under wraps, the idea is said to entail two weddings scheduled at the same site on the same weekend.



Sources say Amazon landed the rights to the project in a highly competitive situation with bids coming from both streamers and studios, which is logical given Witherspoon, Ferrell and Stoller's stellar comedy resumes. To note, Hello Sunshine also has a number of high-profile projects in the works at Amazon, including the musical drama series "Daisy Jones & The Six," starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, and the holiday romantic comedy "Something From Tiffany's," starring and executive produced by Zoey Deutch. After starring in hit dramas "Big Little Lies," "Little Fires Everywhere" and "The Morning Show," Witherspoon is set to return to her "rom-com roots" with the upcoming "Your Place or Mine" on Netflix.

Gloria Sanchez's recent triumphs include "Eurovision," in which Ferrell co-starred with Rachel McAdams, and "Barb & Star." Visit Vista Del Mar, Hustlers, and Booksmart. The firm also has two multi-year first-look deals: one with Netflix, which followed the Emmy-nominated series "Dead to Me," which will shortly begin its third and final season, and one with 20th Century Studios. Ferrell will next be seen in the Christmas musical "Spirited," which he will co-produce with Ryan Reynolds for Apple TV+.

Aside from "Bros," Stoller has directed such critical and financial successes as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and the "Neighbors" films, and has recently screenwriter for "Zoolander 2," "The Muppets" and its sequel "Muppets Most Wanted," and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Stoller is presently filming "Platonic," an Apple TV+ series he co-created and co-show runs with his wife, Francesca Delbanco, and in which he reunites with "Neighbors" actors Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. His Stoller Global Solutions firm just extended an overall arrangement with Sony Pictures Television.

UTA, Mosaic, and The Lede Company represent Ferrell; CAA, LBI Entertainment, attorney Gretchen Rush, and The Lede Company represent Witherspoon; and UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, and Narrative represent Stoller. (ANI)

