Rege-Jean Page to feature in Netflix's new film

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' fame Rege-Jean Page is all set to star in Netflix's new heist film.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will be produced by Noah Hawley, Mike Larocca and The Russo Brothers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



Speaking about the same, producer Larocca said, "AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page."

This is Page's second collaboration with The Russo Brothers after another upcoming project 'The Gray Man' for Netflix.

The plot details have not been announced, but the storyline might revolve around an original idea from Hawley, who is also directing the upcoming project. (ANI)

