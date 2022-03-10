Release dates for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam', 'DC League of Super-Pets' delayed

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): DC fans will have to wait as Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has announced the release dates for two of his films 'Black Adam' and 'DC League of Super Pets' have now been delayed.

Johnson took to his Instagram handle and revealed that 'Black Adam' will now release on October 21 instead of July 29 and that 'DC League of Super Pets' will move from May 20 to July 29.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC currently has another superhero film, 'The Flash', slated for a November 4 release.



In 'Black Adam', directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Johnson plays the classic DC villain, whose power levels match Superman's and who's usually portrayed as the main antagonist to Shazam. The movie's cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu.

'DC League of Super-Pets' will have Johnson voicing Krypto, Superman's dog, and features other pets of DC superheroes, who are in need of help from their four-legged friends.

The voice cast includes Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and more. Jared Stern and Sam Levine are co-directing the feature from Warner Bros. Animation Group, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

