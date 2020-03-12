Release of 'A Quiet Place 2' pushed back amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi, [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus global pandemic, makers of John Krasinski's upcoming thriller 'A Quiet Place Part II' on Thursday postponed the release of the film.

John Krasinski who plays the central role in the film took to Instagram to make an announcement in the regard.

The film was scheduled to hit the theatres internationally on March March 18 and was slated to release in the UK and North America on March 19 and March 20 respectively.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," read the statement by John Krasinski.



"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2...Take2," the statement further read.

New release date of the film has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this month, the release of another much-awaited flick 'No Time To Die' which is a James Bond film was also pushed back amid coronavirus scare. (ANI)

