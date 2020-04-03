New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited flick 'Top Gun Maverick' has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020.
The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film.
"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he tweeted.
'Top Gun: Maverick', that has come 34 years after its predecessor, will now release in December 2020.
In the film, Cruise is a veteran test pilot who goes by the name Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is assigned the job of training a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission. (ANI)
Release of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' pushed to December 2020
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:44 IST
