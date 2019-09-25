Actress Renee Zellweger
Actress Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger attends two screenings of 'Judy' on same night

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:32 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Renee Zellweger who will be seen playing late actress Jury Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' attended the screening of the movie twice and on the same night.
She went to Crosby Street Hotel for a screening of the film hosted by her friend Harry Connick Jr. However, once the film started she headed to the nearby IFC centre where she and her co-star Finn Wittrock appeared at a Q&A for a crowd that gave the film two standing ovations, Page Six quoted an insider.
Bernadette Peters, Michael Urie, Rosie Perez, Annabella Sciorra, producer Paula Wagner and Jessie Mueller were present at the Crosby Street event.
The film set to release on September 27, portrays Judy Garland">Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969, while living in the United Kingdom.
Zellweger revealed in an interview that she involved two hours per day to transform into the Hollywood icon - Judy Garland">Judy Garland, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The procedure included undergoing hair, makeup application, including contact lenses, wigs, and a near-identical wardrobe. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:28 IST

Jessica Simpson sheds 100 pounds post pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Jessica Simpson has dropped incredible 100 pounds nearly six months after giving birth to her third child.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:25 IST

Tyler Cameron opens up about romance with Gigi Hadid

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron has finally broken his silence on supermodel Gigi Hadid romance rumours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:48 IST

Here's why Meghan Markle isn't wearing her engagement ring on...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is on her 10-day tour to South Africa with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie seems to have left her engagement ring at home.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:46 IST

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): After several Bollywood celebrities congratulated legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor took to social media to express gratitude.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:21 IST

Will Smith to star in Netflix crime biopic 'The Council'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Will Smith who is awaiting the release of 'Gemini Man' is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming crime biopic 'The Council'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

Bollywood celebs continue to wish Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb...

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the announcement of his name as the recipient for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Amitabh has given a lot to Indian cinema: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:50 IST

B-town extends best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): After the announcement of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is being bombarded on social media with best wishes from his fraternity friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:31 IST

A glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood journey

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who entertained the audience for over four decades has just added another feather to his already-bejewelled cap. The star will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Taapsee's lengthy answer to those questioning her role in 'Saand...

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is known for voicing her opinions on several issues gave a lengthy reply to the Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and others who criticised the actor for her role in the upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.

Read More
iocl