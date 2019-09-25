Renee Zellweger attends two screenings of 'Judy' on same night

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Renee Zellweger who will be seen playing late actress Jury Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' attended the screening of the movie twice and on the same night.

She went to Crosby Street Hotel for a screening of the film hosted by her friend Harry Connick Jr. However, once the film started she headed to the nearby IFC centre where she and her co-star Finn Wittrock appeared at a Q&A for a crowd that gave the film two standing ovations, Page Six quoted an insider.

Bernadette Peters, Michael Urie, Rosie Perez, Annabella Sciorra, producer Paula Wagner and Jessie Mueller were present at the Crosby Street event.

The film set to release on September 27, portrays Judy Garland">Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969, while living in the United Kingdom.

Zellweger revealed in an interview that she involved two hours per day to transform into the Hollywood icon - Judy Garland">Judy Garland, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The procedure included undergoing hair, makeup application, including contact lenses, wigs, and a near-identical wardrobe. (ANI)

