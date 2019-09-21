Renee Zellweger calls Judy Garland her 'childhood hero'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Renee Zellweger, who will be seen acing the role of Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' recalled the late actor as her "childhood hero".

"Nobody was prettier, nobody sang prettier...the adventures she had, [she was] my childhood hero, absolutely," Zellweger told Variety on the red carpet for the premiere of the film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday night.

Zellweger has already created the buzz of receiving an Oscar through her stellar performance where she not only transformed herself into the legendary actor physically but also vocally.

"Instead of thinking about the inimitable, extraordinary quality of her voice, I just looked at it methodically and broke it down stylistically and tried to approach it that way to learn this style of singing to, like, just become familiar with the characteristics of her style that are definitively, uniquely Judy and go from there," she explained.

"And then of course, you know, learn how to make those notes come out of my face like they never had before," she added.

After the premiere of the film, Zellweger is being widely predicted to earn her fourth Oscar nomination. However, she forgets about "all that stuff" due to some other priorities in her life.

"I forget about all that stuff because in between these little (red carpet) things, I'm busy taking care of my dogs and starting a company... I don't really have the luxury of sitting around and worrying too much," the 50-year old explained.

And more than an Oscar, Zellweger believes that she got what she "wanted from this experience and this shared sort of celebration of Judy".

The upcoming biopic will open on September 27 in theatres. (ANI)

