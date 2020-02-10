Renee Zellweger wins best actor Oscar for 'Judy'

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Renee Zellweger on Sunday lifted her first Oscar for the portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.

She received the award in the Best Female Actor category.

Zellweger left behind Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron who had received the nods for their films 'Marriage Story, 'Harriet', 'Little Women' and 'Bombshell', respectively.

"Our heroes unite us. The best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves," said the actor while accepting the award.

Zellweger had earlier won the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for the film in the category.

This marks the first and the only Oscar for 'Judy', which is a romantic comedy film helmed by Rupert Goold and revolves around the life of icon Judy Garland.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

