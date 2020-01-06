Renee Zellweger wins best female actor for 'Judy' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Renee Zellweger took home the prestigious Golden Globe award for best female actor in a drama motion picture for her portrayal of the late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy' at the 77th edition of the awards held on Sunday.

The other nominations in the closely-fought category included Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women).

Zellweger thanked her agents, publicist and her fellow mates during her acceptance speech.

She made special reference to honour the legacy of late icon Garland, whom she described as "one of the great icons of our time".

Talking of the late entertainer who died at age 47 in 1969, Zellweger stated, "The conversations that I have had with people internationally, they just want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell [me] about the great personal significance of her legacy."

"Her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter. What we make matters, and how we choose to honour each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road," the 50-year-old added.

The actor had won a Golden Globe earlier for her performance in 'Cold Mountain' in 2004.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais this year, was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

