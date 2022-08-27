Report: Ezra Miller met Warner Bros. team to discuss 'The Flash' amid legal trouble

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ezra Miller reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving 'The Flash' movie which has a June 2023 release date.

Fox News has reported that according to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, along with their agent recently met with Warners' Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the Burbank, California studio.

Reportedly, the meeting was held to ensure that 'The Flash' movie was still on course for its release date, as well as a chance for Miller to "apologize" for the negative attention they brought to the production and Warner Bros.



Miller has been at the centre of controversies over the past several months. The actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault.

The 'Flash' star was also accused of allegedly "grooming" 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 years old with "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behaviour." In August, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Following the actor's latest legal trouble, Miller issued a statement addressing their past behaviour, which includes a series of arrests and abuse allegations over the last several months. Miller announced they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this was the first meeting Miller held with Warner Bros. executive members De Luca and Abdy. The pair took over the company's film division in July. In early August, Variety reported that despite Miller's legal concerns 'The Flash' was still on track. (ANI)

