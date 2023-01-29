Report: Kanye West suspect in battery investigation for tossing woman's phone

Washington [US] January 29 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for allegedly yanking a woman's phone out of her hand and tossing it when she refused to stop filming him, reported Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet.

The outlet has reported that according to a viral video, Kanye was leaving his daughter North's basketball game when he noticed that he was being followed by paps.

He allegedly confronted her while she was filming him from inside her own car, though it's unclear if she was a pap or just a fan.



"You didn't have to run up on me like that," he told the woman, who held her phone to his face. "If I say stop, stop with your cameras!" as per Page Six.

Kanye reportedly reached inside the woman's car, seized her phone, and threw it away when the woman insisted that she could video him since he was "a superstar."

As he walked away, he allegedly confronted another pap. However, it's unclear what he told him to get him to back off.

According to police sources of TMZ, an American tabloid news website, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene and were provided video evidence of the incident.

As per the outlet's report, the woman was photographed leaving the sheriff's department and talking to police officers. Kanye has since been named as a suspect in a battery investigation, TMZ alleged, reported Page Six. (ANI)

