Rian Johnson announces 'Knives Out 2' has started production in Greece

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Detective Benoit Blanc's next investigation has started and it seems like he will be leaving Massachusetts behind for a much sunnier location. Rian Johnson, the director of the upcoming movie 'Knives Out 2', shared that the film has commenced production on the warm Mediterranean shores of Greece.

Johnson took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement along with a photo of a film camera, with Greece's gorgeous landscapes in the background.

"Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores," he wrote.



As per People magazine, Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson were photographed on the sets of 'Knives Out 2', which began production on Monday in Greece.

Hudson looked glamorous, wearing a red and white leaf patterned jumpsuit, large white hat sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the hit 2019 whodunnit, is reprising the role in the sequel. Craig was photographed wearing a pink button-down shirt, cream linen pants and a baby blue neck scarf around his neck.

As per reports, shooting locations are reported to be Spetses, an affluent island off the northeastern Peloponnese coast and nearby Porto Heli, in the area known as the Greek Riviera. The film is expected to conclude shooting in Greece by the end of July or August.



While Craig is returning for the film, Johnson's sequel boasts a completely new cast. Joining the mystery this time around are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick, reported Variety.

The upcoming second installment will be written and directed by Johnson. He is also set to produce with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps but the follow-up will be another star-studded murder mystery anchored by Craig's character Blanc.

'Knives Out' was released via Lionsgate in 2019, earning a total of USD 311.4 million at the box office on a USD 40 million budget. Johnson, who earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for the 'Knives Out' screenplay, told The Hollywood Reporter that he began working on the script shortly after the first film was released.

In a massive USD 469 million deal, Netflix recently won the rights for two sequels and a readymade franchise. The only contingencies of the deal were that Craig must star in both the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie.



The first film was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit focussing on the demise of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren.

Among the dysfunctions within the deceased's family, Detective Blanc (Craig) arrives to investigate the suspicious circumstances of Thrombey's death, with everyone a suspect.

The original 'Knives Out' starred Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among many others.

It is currently unclear whether or not any of the original film's cast members will join Craig for the new murder mystery. (ANI)

