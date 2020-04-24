Richard Gere, wife Alejandra Silva welcome second baby

Washington D.C. [USA], April 24 (ANI): American actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child -- a baby boy.

According to Page Six, the couple has been bonding with their new bundle of joy at their Pound Ridge ranch house just outside of New York City, reported Hola! magazine.

Previously the outlet reported that the couple were expecting baby number 2 in November 2019.

In February, the same year the pair had welcomed their first son together.

In September 2018, they confirmed they were having their first child together, by sharing a photo of the Dalai Lama putting his hand on her baby bump.

In early 2018, after dating for four years, Gere and Silva secretly tied the knot

The 70-year-old star Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. Gere and Lowell share 20-year-old son Homer.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Silva shares a son named Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland, according to the reports by E!News. (ANI)

