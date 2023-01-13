'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic battery

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with a felony related to a 2020 incident of alleged domestic violence.

According to Variety, an American media company, he was charged in Orange County, California, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and appeared in court Thursday, January 13, 2023, for a pre-trial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set. He is due for another pre-trial hearing on April 27.



A felony complaint obtained by Variety suggests that the incident occurred on or around January 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.

The 'Rick and Morty' co-creator is free on a USD 50,000 bond, which was posted on August 13, 2020, and was arraigned on October 14 of that year.

"It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence," said T Edward Welbourn, Roiland's attorney, as per Variety.

Apart from 'Rick and Morty', also co-created Hulu's 'Solar Opposites' and similarly voices the series' main character, Korvo. Roiland has voiced characters on 'Adventure Time', 'Gravity Falls' and 'Fish Hooks' among others. (ANI)

