'Rick And Morty' season 6 set to premiere on this date

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): 'Rick and Morty' is set to return on Adult Swim as a premiere date for the two-time Emmy-winning animated comedy series' season 6 has finally been announced.

According to Deadline, 'Rick and Morty' season 6 will premiere globally on September 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

"It's hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun - so keep your eyes peeled," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.



In 2017, 2019, and 2021, 'Rick and Morty' was the top comedy across all US cable. The show has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming, according to Adult Swim, reported Deadline.

The sci-fi comedy series follows "a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

As per Deadline, 'Rick and Morty' stars Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. The series is created by Dan Harmon and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers. (ANI)

