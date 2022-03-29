Ricky Gervais shares preview of Oscar opening speech if he was this year's Academy Awards host

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): In the wake of the Will Smith slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars, fans have been speculating whether or not the episode would have happened if someone else had been cracking jokes on stage this year.

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who previously hosted Golden Globes five times but never the Oscars, has shared how things would have turned out if he was the host.

Taking to his Twitter handle the British comedian gave a preview of what his opening number would have looked like if he was to host the show, and it's on par with Gervais' brand of comedy.

"I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you're unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given," he wrote.





In a subsequent tweet, Gervais continued, "I'm proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F--k them."

As for why he has never hosted the Oscars, during a January 2022 episode of 'The View', Gervais had revealed why he would not and could not host the Oscars saying "I might be allowed to host [the Oscars] if I did what I was told, but there's the rub.

He did admit if they changed their stance on this he'd say yes to the opportunity. "I'd definitely do it. I'd do it for free."

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu--ing mouth!"

However, today, in a statement posted on social media, the actor openly apologised to Chris for his behaviour.

He said, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." (ANI)

